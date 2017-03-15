Suspect who stole car from military career center in custody

(Photo: Prince George's Co. Police)

OXON HILL, MD (WUSA9) - A man is in custody for allegedly breaking into the U.S. Army Career Center in Oxon Hill, police said.

The suspect, 30-year-old Kyle Pedigo, of Norwich, Connecticut, was arrested Wednesday morning when he tried to break into a pool and spa company in Upper Marlboro.

On March 2 just before 4 a.m., Pedigo allegedly broke into the military career center in the 5400 block of St. Barnabas Road, then stole a government-owned car and a U.S. Army dress uniform in addition to other items.

The stole car and uniform have been recovered.

Pedigo was attempted to break into a business in the 4800 block of Crain Highway Wednesday morning when he was arrested.

He has been charged with multiple charges, including burglary and felony theft. He also faces charges in Connecticut, police said.

