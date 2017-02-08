WUSA
Police: Woman, man stabbed in Oxon Hill

WUSA 9:23 AM. EST February 08, 2017

OXON HILL, Md. (WUSA9) -- A woman and man are injured after being stabbed in Oxon Hill late Tuesday night, Prince George's County police said. 

Police responded to the report of a stabbing in the 600 block of Audrey Lane around 10:30 p.m. When they got to the scene they found a woman and man with stab wounds to their upper bodies. 

Both were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. 

There is currently not suspect description available. This incident is under investigation. 

 

