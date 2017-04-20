MISSING: 72-year-old Oxon Hill woman

(Photo: PGPD) (Photo: PGPD)

OXON HILL, MD (WUSA9) - Prince George’s County Police need the public’s help finding a 72-year-old woman who was last seen on Helmont Drive in Oxon Hill.

Byrd Johnson was last seen wearing a light-colored top and a jean skirt.

She is 5’5” and about 150 pounds.

Police believe she may be driving a gray 2004 Ford Taurus with Maryland tags: 4ALD25.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County Police.

