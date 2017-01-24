Man wanted in school bus stop shooting

(Photo: Prince George's County Police)

OXON HILL, MD (WUSA9) - A man is wanted for shooting a woman at a school bus stop while children were present, Prince George’s County police said.

Officers are actively searching for Roland Eugene Simms, 42. According to police, he should be considered armed and dangerous. A news release advised the public “DO NOT APPROACH HIM.”

Tuesday morning, Simms approached a woman he knows near Chester and Winthrop Streets in Oxon Hill, police said. After a verbal argument, witnesses said Simms pulled out a gun and shot the woman.

She’s being treated at a local hospital. None of the elementary school students who were standing at the bus stop were injured.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Simms for first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, first and second-degree assault, and other related charges.

If you know any information about Simms or where he might be, you’re urged to call 911.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.

(© 2017 WUSA)