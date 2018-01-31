OXON HILL, MD. (WUSA9) - It has been nearly 20 years since Nina Girma- Michael immigrated to the United States from Ethiopia. Now, Michael owns her own business and she wants to give back.

Michael said she thanks God for bringing her America. Despite her love to Ethiopia's beauty, she said it is one of the world's poorest.

Michael came to Maryland in 1999 in the dead of winter -- she had only the clothes she was wearing and sandals.

In Oxon Hill, Maryland she attends an Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church every Sunday. Nina Girma- Michael lends her voice -- blending in with Sunday mass. Now she worships in an Orthodox Church much like the ones that date back hundreds of years in Ethiopia.

"It has to be similar," explained Michael. "Like the pictures and it has the doors. The Three that represents the father, the son, and the holy spirit."

This modern-made church is surrounded by reminders of Ethiopia's past. Those praying keep alive centuries-old traditions.

"Especially the older churches that's been around since the 12th century," said Micheal. "They've been forgotten. They are rundown. So I really wanted to help that."

Michael said she will send money through her church in Maryland others in Ethiopia and she is doing it with a twist.

"I want to help rebuild those churches and help the people that are less fortunate than we are in Ethiopia," said Michael.

Michael is the owner of a Smoothie King at Rhode Island Row in Washington, D.C.

She has offered 10% the money she makes off her business to help with giving back to her parent country.

For Michael, this is not just a smoothie shop.

"We are smoothies with a purpose," she expressed. "We are helping with a healthy lifestyle, but sometimes the purpose is not just smoothies. We're here living a better life so we help others."

