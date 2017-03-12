Driver injured in fiery crash in Oxon Hill

OXON HILL, MD. (WUSA9) - A man is in critical condition after his car crashed with another vehicle triggering his car to catch on fire on Indian Head Highway early Monday morning, Prince George's County police said.

The crash happened around 12:50 a.m. in the 5200 block of Indian Head Highway, authorities stated. When officers got to the scene they found a car on fire with a man trapped inside. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the investigation shows that the driver was going northbound on Indian Head Highway when he crashed with another vehicle. This caused his vehicle to rollover and catch fire. The woman inside of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities an officer was injured while trying to extract the trapped driver.

Northbound Indian Head Highway was closed between the Beltway and Audrey Lane.

