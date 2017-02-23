Outsider Perriello shakes up Va. Governor's race

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Tom Perriello wasn’t part of the plan for Virginia Democrats.



Democratic leaders in the Commonwealth had long backed Lt. Governor Ralph Northam to succeed Governor Terry McAuliffe in this year’s race for the governor’s mansion, and many Virginia Democrats expected Northam to clear the field, while Republican candidates battled in a crowded primary.



In January, the former one-term congressman Perriello disrupted that plan when he declared his candidacy for Governor.



Perriello dismisses the complaints of Democrats who see him playing spoiler.



“I think that voters tend to think it’s their job to choose who the nominee should be,” Perriello told WUSA9 in an interview Tuesday. “And I think there really was some irritation that some of the leaders in the party chose who the best player was going to be before they knew what the political field was going to look like.”



Perriello says Donald Trump’s victory in November help spur his decision to seek elected office again, after losing the 5th District congressional seat he pried from Republican Virgil Goode after just one term.



“My decision was really the clear message from the voters. I think there’s a lot of irritation or disappointment in both political parties. I think there is hunger for someone who has been more of an outsider,” Perriello said. “I got in this race because I’m excited about a positive vision for Virginia, but also because I believe we’ll give Democrats the best chance by far to win in November.”



Perriello’s surge to a tie with Northam in the latest statewide poll of the race has some Virginia Republicans privately saying they consider him the stronger general election candidate.



Both candidates lack significant name recognition. A gaffe last week in which Perriello compared the Trump presidency to 9/11 was his first introduction to some Virginia voters.



Perriello’s campaign is staffed by alumni of both the Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton presidential campaigns. His outsider message and focus on economic inequality on the stump have caused some analysts to suggest he is something of an heir to the Sanders movement within the party.



Asked whether he identifies more with either wing of the party, pushed back, and did not directly answer.



“First of all I find a lot of it really meaningless. I’ve never seen the Democratic party this united before.”



Both parties primaries will be held in June.

(© 2017 WUSA)