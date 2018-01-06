Volunteers needed to help find missing man with dementia

Daniel Dehaven

BELTSVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - Prince George's County officials are hoping the a group of volunteers will help them search an area of Maryland for a missing man.

Daniel Dehaven was last seen at the Costco in on Route 1 in Beltsville on Jan. 2. Dehaven has dementia.

Dehaven is the brother of a retired firefighter, per Montgomery County Fire Spokesman Pete Piringer.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED to search for Missing senior Daniel Dehaven. He was last seen at Costco in Beltsville on Jan 2, has #dementia.

Meet time: TODAY Sat. 11:00am @ Beltsville VFD, 4911 Prince George’s Ave. Beltsville, MD.@EMDirectorGill @PGFDPIO @PGPDNews pic.twitter.com/1Mrg9SNB00 — Emergency Management (@PGCountyOEM) January 6, 2018

The volunteers are meeting at 11 a.m. at 4911 Prince George’s Ave. Beltsville, MD.

If you can help, you should go directly to that location.

