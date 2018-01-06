WUSA
Volunteers needed to help find missing man with dementia

WUSA 11:30 AM. EST January 06, 2018

BELTSVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - Prince George's County officials are hoping the a group of volunteers will help them search an area of Maryland for a missing man. 

Daniel Dehaven was last seen at the Costco in on Route 1 in Beltsville on Jan. 2. Dehaven has dementia.

Dehaven is the brother of a retired firefighter, per Montgomery County Fire Spokesman Pete Piringer. 

The volunteers are meeting at 11 a.m. at 4911 Prince George’s Ave. Beltsville, MD.

If you can help, you should go directly to that location. 

