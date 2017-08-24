Remains of missing Alexandria teen found in Prince William County

Miguel Angel Ruiz Carrillo.

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9) - Authorities say the human remains found in Prince William County, Virginia on Aug. 22 are that of a missing Alexandria teen -- and they believe his death may be gang-related.

Miguel Angel Ruiz Carrillo, 18, was reported missing and endangered by Fairfax County Police on Aug. 8.

On Aug. 22, Prince William County police searched the area of Nokesville Road and Faquier Drive based on information they received during the investigation.

After an extensive search with K-9s, a body was recovered.

Authorities believe his death was gang-related and both police agencies continue to investigate the case.

No arrests have been made in connection with the victim's murder.

© 2017 WUSA-TV