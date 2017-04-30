FOUND: 15-year-old and her 2 infant daughters

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - UPDATE: Police say Shawnetta was found safe and in good health
Original Post: DC police are hoping the public can help them find a critically missing teen and her two infant daughters.
Fifteen-year-old Shawnetta Payne was last seen Friday, April 28 in 220 block of Southern Avenue in SE DC around 9 p.m.
She wasn't reported missing to police until Sunday.
Shawnetta is described as a black female with a medium brown complexion. She's 5-foot-5, 160 pounds with brown eyes and multi-colored hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, tan uniform shirt and blue sandals.
Shawnetta is with her 1-year-old daughter Sophia Payne and her 3-month-old daughter Emma Payne.
Anyone with information, should call 202-727-9099.
Critical Missing: Shawnetta Payne, 15 yoa,last seen in the 2200 Blk of Southern Ave SE,Call 202-727-9099/TEXT 50411//4692 pic.twitter.com/5MNnNgISll— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 1, 2017
