Missing Md. man abruptly got out of car at a light

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD (WUSA9) - Police and family members are concerned for a loved one who’s now missing.

John Ferrante, 38, was in a car with relatives Wednesday afternoon when they say he suddenly got out of the vehicle while the car was stopped at a red light.

He walked away at Midcounty Highway and Pier Point Place in Montgomery Village. Ferrante was seen about an hour later a mile away in the 10000 block of Stedwick Road.

Ferrante is 5’10” and weighs approximately 110 pounds. He has brown hair, eyes, and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, red shirt, black pants and a black backpack.

Loved ones and police are worried about his emotional and physical welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of John Anthony Ferrante is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (available 24 hours). Callers may remain anonymous.

© 2017 WUSA-TV