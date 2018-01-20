MISSING: 91-year-old disabled senior

TYSON'S CORNER, VA. (WUSA9) - Fairfax police is looking for a 91-year-old man with a cognitive impairment. Gerard Thomas Restaino, 91, went missing on Friday, January 19, at Koons Toyota in Tyson’s Corner. Police believe he is in danger. Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert.

Restaino is described as a white male, 5’5” in height, and 140 pounds. He has blue eyes, and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a maroon long-sleeve shirt, with light gray pants and a gray Sketcher slip-ons.

Restaino is also known to wear a gold watch, a gold wedding band, a class ring with a blue stone, and military dog tags around his neck.

Police warn that Restaino may need medical attention and that his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety. If spotted, please contain Fairfax police at 1-703-246-5379.

© 2018 WUSA-TV