MISSING: 83-year-old man from Manassas

MANASSAS, VA. (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing endangered 83-year-old man from Manassas, Virginia.

Sherman “Jerry” Robarge was last seen wearing a plaid shirt with suspenders, cargo pants and white Velcro shoes. Police say he may be driving a 201 Toyota Highlander with Virginia plates “VLB 363.”

Police describe him as a white man, 5’9”, 90 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about Robarge’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Higgs at (703) 257-8000.

