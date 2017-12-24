MISSING: 82-year-old man from Leesburg

LEESBURG, VA. (WUSA9) - The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating an 82-year-old man from Leesburg.

Paul Teselle was last seen leaving his Cypress Ridge Terrace home at 2:45 p.m., on December 23.

Police said he was on his way to Fords Fish Shack in Lansdowne.

Teselle never arrived at the restaurant and has not returned home.

Police are concerned for Teselle's well-being.

Police said he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and is prescribed several medications.

Teselle was last seen driving a grey 2013 Toyota four-door sedan, bearing VA registration VHM-2220.

Police said he was last seen wearing a khaki color jacket and a red plaid shirt.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.



