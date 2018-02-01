MISSING: 75-year-old from Greenbelt, MD

GREENBELT, MD. (WUSA9) - The Greenbelt Police Department is seeking assistance in locating critical missing person Marion Bunmi Iwarere.

Iwarere, 75, was last seen at approximately 10:50 a.m. Thursday, February 1, after leaving a doctor’s office in the 7500 block of Hanover Parkway.

Iwarere may be suffering from the early stages of Alzheimer’s, and is described as a black female, 5’3” in height, weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair in braids.

She was last seen wearing a grey jacket and a grey hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenbelt Police Department at 301-474-7200.



