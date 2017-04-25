MISSING: 7-year-old boy in Woodbridge, Va., Kamari Wells

WOODBRIDGE, VA (WUSA9) - Prince William County Police want the public’s help in finding Kamari Wells, who’s 7 years old.
Kamari was last seen getting off a school bus near the 15000 block of William Bayliss Court in Woodbridge at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. He never came home. Police began investigating at about 6 p.m.
Kamari is about 3’5” tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He has short, curly black hair and brown eyes
The little boy was last seen carrying a black “Ninja Turtles” backpack. He was wearing black pants with rips around the knee area. Kamari had on a black & white striped shirt and a black & white hoodie with gray sleeves. He was also wearing black tennis shoes with the white “Nike” logo.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
MISSING CHILD RESOURCES:
How to keep your child safe traveling to and from school
How to create a Child ID Safety Kit
Missing children: How you can help
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs