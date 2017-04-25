MISSING: 7-year-old boy in Woodbridge, Va., Kamari Wells

WOODBRIDGE, VA (WUSA9) - Prince William County Police want the public’s help in finding Kamari Wells, who’s 7 years old.

Kamari was last seen getting off a school bus near the 15000 block of William Bayliss Court in Woodbridge at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. He never came home. Police began investigating at about 6 p.m.

Kamari is about 3’5” tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He has short, curly black hair and brown eyes

The little boy was last seen carrying a black “Ninja Turtles” backpack. He was wearing black pants with rips around the knee area. Kamari had on a black & white striped shirt and a black & white hoodie with gray sleeves. He was also wearing black tennis shoes with the white “Nike” logo.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

MISSING CHILD RESOURCES:

How to keep your child safe traveling to and from school

How to create a Child ID Safety Kit

Missing children: How you can help

© 2017 WUSA-TV