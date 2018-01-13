MISSING: 68-year-old woman from NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 68-year-old woman who may be in need of medication.

Florence Constance Watson (Seaforth) was last seen in the 2800 block of 6th Street, Northeast, on Wednesday, January 10.

She was reported missing on January 12, 2018.

Watson (Seaforth) is described as a black female, 5’8” tall, 165 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black trench coat style jacket, and carrying a black duffel bag with the initials FCW embroidered in red.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Florence Constance Watson (Seaforth) is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, or 911.

