MISSING: 68-year-old man from Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9) - Alexandria Police is searching for a 68-year-old missing man. Ali Raafaqat was last seen at 900 Virginia Avenue in Alexandria. He is described as 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a long, light-colored tunic, a gray sweater/jacket, and black and gray sneakers. Anyone will information is asked to call 911.

Alexandria police confirmed on Twitter Friday night that U.S. Park Police dispatched a helicopter to search for the missing man.

