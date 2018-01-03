MISSING: 65-year-old man with dementia from Beltsville, Md.

BELTSVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 65-year-old man who suffers from dementia and is non-verbal.

Daniel Dehaven was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on January 2 on store surveillance video in the 10900 block of Baltimore Avenue in Beltsville, Md. Prince George’s County crews searched for him throughout the night, but did not find him.

Due to the freezing temperatures, officials said they have dedicated around-the-clock manpower to this active investigation, but so far, have been unable to locate him.

Dehaven is described as a white male, 5’9” and 175 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division – Northern Region at (301) 699-2601.



