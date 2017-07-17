MISSING: 59-year-old man in NW DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are looking for 59-year-old Freddy Wallace, who was last seen in Northwest, DC on July 10. He was reported missing on July 16.

Wallace is a black male, with a dark brown complexion. He is 5’7” and 145 lbs. He has brown eyes and dark brown and grey hair. Police are not sure of his last known clothing.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Freddy Wallace is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

