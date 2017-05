WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a 57-year-old man from D.C.

Darryl King was last seen in the unit block of Massachusetts Ave. in Northeast on April 21.

He is described as 5-feet-9-inches, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

© 2017 WUSA-TV