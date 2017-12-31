MISSING: 55-year-old woman from Montgomery Village

GAITHERSBURG, MD (WUSA9) - Montgomery County Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Montgomery Village woman.

Egnal Virginia Green, 55, was last seen around midnight on Saturday, December 30, after being released from Washington Adventist Hospital in, Takoma Park.



Green is described as an African American female with black hair in braids, brown eyes, approximately 5’6” tall, and weighing 180 pounds.



Police and family are concerned for Green’s physical welfare.

She has not returned home or contacted family since being released from the hospital.



Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Egnal Virginia Green is asked to call the 24-hour police non-emergency line at 301-279-8000.

© 2018 WUSA-TV