MISSING: 37-year-old from PG County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - Prince George’s County police are looking for 37-year-old Joseph Parham. Parham was seen on February 2, 2018, at 6:40 am in the 800 block of Maury Ave. in Oxon Hill.

Parham is described as 6’4’’ in height and 305 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, light blue long-sleeved uniform shirt, and dark blue uniform pants.

