MISSING: 34-year-old man from NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 34-year-old Justin Andrew Thomas.

Thomas was last seen in the 500 block of 16th Street, Northeast, on Saturday, January 20, 2018.

Thomas is described as a black male, 5’5” tall, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Thomas was last seen wearing a ski mask, tan coveralls, and a black hooded jacket.

Police believe he may be in need of medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC police's Youth and Family Services Division at 202-727-9099 or via text at 50411.



