GAITHERSBURG, MD. (WUSA9) - Montgomery County police are looking for a missing 33-year-old Gaithersburg man.

Derrick Demond Davis, of Heather Ridge Court, was last seen on Friday, January 19 at a shopping center of the 15700 block of Shady Grove Road at around 7 a.m.

Davis is an African American male, 6 feet fall, and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and facial hair.

It’s possible that he may be driving his light blue, 2006, Volvo S40. The Maryland license plate is 9CV3767.

Police and family are concerned about his emotional and physical wellbeing. Anyone with information can call the police at 301-279-8000.

