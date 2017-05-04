WUSA
MISSING: 29-year-old woman from NW DC, Shatarra Robinson

Jasmine Brockett , WUSA 5:14 PM. EDT May 04, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding 29-year-old Shatarra Robinson.

She was last seen on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in the Unit Block of O Street, Northwest.  

Robinson is described as a black female, with a dark complexion, 4’10” in height, 100 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and purple and white leggings.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shatarra Robinson is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.  

