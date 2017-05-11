MISSING: 26-year-old woman from SE DC, Randee Parker

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding 26-year-old Randee Parker.

She was last seen in the 3600 block of Suitland Road, Southeast on Tuesday, May 9. She was reported missing the next day.

Randee is 5’5” tall and weighs 190 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police did not have a clothing description.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Randee Parker is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

