MISSING: 22-year-old woman from NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are looking for 22-year-old Brenique Washington. She was last seen in Northeast D.C. on July 22. She was reported missing on July 23.

Washington is a black female with a medium complexion, 5’6” and 150 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki shorts and black shoes. Police say she may need medication.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brenique Washington is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

