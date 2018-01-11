GERMANTOWN, MD. (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 20-year-old Germantown man with Down syndrome.

Joseph Moubarek, was last seen on January 9, as he left MedStar Washington Hospital Center at 110 Irving Street in N.W. Washington, DC.

Detectives describe Moubarek as a white male, approximately 5’6” tall, weighs 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and black jacket and black Sorel boots.

Police and family are concerned for his physical and emotional welfare.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Joseph Moubarek to call the Montgomery County Police Department’s non-emergency number at 301-279-8000. Callers may remain anonymous.



