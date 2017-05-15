MISSING: 20-year-old DC woman

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 20-year-old woman.
Carla Jackson was last seen on May 12, 2017 in the 1200 block of Morse St, NE. She was reported missing on May 14, 2017.
#MissingPerson Carla Jackson, 20, last seen 5/12, 1200 b/o Morse St, NE. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099/ Text 50411. pic.twitter.com/5adqKqJTKK— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 15, 2017
Police describe her as a black woman, 5’2”, 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on Jackson’s whereabouts, please call police at 202-727-9099/ Text 50411.
