MISSING: 20-year-old DC woman

WUSA 1:46 PM. EDT May 15, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 20-year-old woman.

Carla Jackson was last seen on May 12, 2017 in the 1200 block of Morse St, NE. She was reported missing on May 14, 2017.

Police describe her as a black woman, 5’2”, 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Jackson’s whereabouts, please call police at 202-727-9099/ Text 50411.

