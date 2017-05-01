WUSA
Close

MISSING: 18-year-old from District Heights

WUSA 6:06 AM. EDT May 02, 2017

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating an 18-year-old man from District Heights, Maryland. 

Floyd White Jr. was last seen on Monday in the 6200 block of Surrey Square Lane. 

He is described as 5-feet-10-inches, weighing 245 pounds. 

If you have seen him, please call Prince George's County Police. 

 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories