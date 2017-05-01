MISSING: 18-year-old from District Heights

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating an 18-year-old man from District Heights, Maryland.
Floyd White Jr. was last seen on Monday in the 6200 block of Surrey Square Lane.
He is described as 5-feet-10-inches, weighing 245 pounds.
If you have seen him, please call Prince George's County Police.
MISSING: 18 y/o Floyd White, Jr. Last seen 5/1/17 in the 6200 block of Surrey Square Lane in District Heights. He is 5'10' 245 lbs. pic.twitter.com/9q3yKE6nyI— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) May 1, 2017
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs