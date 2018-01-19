MISSING: 17-year-old girl from NW DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police is searching 17-year-old Feyameta Adefris, who has been missing since Friday, January 12.

Adefris was last seen on the 5600 block of 13th Street, NW.

She is described as a black female with medium brown complexion, 5’0” in height, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and reddish brown hair in cornrows.

Her clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC police's Youth and Family Services Division at 202-727-9099 or via text at 50411.

