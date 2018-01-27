MISSING: 17-year-old girl from NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Kechelle Thomas, who was last seen Friday, January 19, 2018, in the 1700 block of Irving Street, Northeast.

She was reported missing on January 26, 2018.

Thomas is described as a black female, with a light brown complexion, 5’6” in height, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black/blonde hair in a cornrow style.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact DC police's Youth and Family Services Division at 202-727-9099 or via text at 50411.

