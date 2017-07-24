WUSA
MISSING: 17-year-old boy from NE DC

WUSA 2:00 PM. EDT July 24, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are looking for 17-year-old Thomas Gayles. He was last seen in Northeast D.C on July 22 and reported missing on July 24.

Gayles is described as a black male with a medium complexion, 6’2”, 175 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Thomas Gayles is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

 

 

