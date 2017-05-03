MISSING: 16-year-old girl from SE DC, Ronique Kinard

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding 16-year-old Ronique Kinard.

She was last seen in the 3200 block of 23rd Street, Southeast on Friday, April 28. She was reported missing four days later.

Ronique is 5’6” and weighs 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white Adidas jacket, pink shirt, blue jeans, and pink flip flops.

Anyone with information on Ronique Injah Kinard is asked to call the Command Information Center at (202) 727-9099. Anonymous information may also be forwarded to the Department’s text tip line by text messaging 50411.

