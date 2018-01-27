MISSING: 16-year-old girl from SE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Jermia Andrea Ivy, who was last seen Friday, January 26, 2018, in the 1300 Block of Morris Road, Southeast.

She was reported missing on January 26, 2018.

Ivy is described as a black female, with a medium complexion, 5’10” in height, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a purple coat and sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact DC police's Youth and Family Services Division at 202-727-9099 or via text at 50411.

