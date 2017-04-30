MISSING: 16-year-old from SE DC, Sade Williams

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding Sade Williams.

The 16-year-old was last seen on Saturday, April 29 in the 5500 block of Call Place, Southeast.

Sade is 5’6” and weighs 175 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, tan pants, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sade Williams is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

