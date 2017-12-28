MISSING: 16-year-old from SE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police need your help in finding 16-year-old Stephon Lee, who was last seen Tuesday, December 26, in the 2200 block of Savannah Street, Southeast.
Taylor is described as a black male, with medium brown complexion, 5’9” in height, 145 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.
He was last seen wearing a black coat, black jeans, and green and brown Timberland boots.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Stephon Lee is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.
