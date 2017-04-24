MISSING: 16-year-old from NW DC, Niyah Horne

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager who has been missing for weeks.

Niyah Horne, 15, was last seen in the Unit block of O Street, Northwest on Friday, April 7. She was reported missing on April 23.

Niyah is 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair, which is in braids.

She was last seen wearing a light pink jacket, light blue jeans, and white low-cut Jordan tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Niyah Horne is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

