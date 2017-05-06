MISSING: 16-year-old boy from DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 16-year-old boy from D.C.

Malik Scott was last seen on Friday in the 1700 block of Benning Road in Northeast.

He is described as a black male, 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He was wearing a black jacket, black shirt with red Adidas lettering, white jeans and black Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Malik Scott is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

© 2017 WUSA-TV