MISSING: 15-year-old girl in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD. (WUSA9) - Police are looking for a missing teenager. She was last seen in Capitol Heights on July 15.

According to Prince George’s County Police Department, 15-year-old Junshan Shen was last seen Saturday morning around 4:40 a.m.

Police believe Shen left on her own. They do not suspect foul play.

Shen is an Asian female, 5’2” and 110 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with white writing on the back, according to police.

Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to call 301-772-4911.

