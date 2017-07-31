WUSA
MISSING: 15-year-old girl from SW D.C.

WUSA 1:13 PM. EDT July 31, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are looking for 15-year-old Kemoni Coles. She was last seen in Southwest, D.C. on July 30.

Coles is described as a black female with a light complexion, 5’2” and 128 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kemoni Coles is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

