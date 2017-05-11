MISSING: 15-year-old girl from SE DC, Shaquan Scott

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Shaquan Scott.

She was last seen at 10:57 p.m. on May 10 in the 600 block of 46th Place, Southeast. Police listed her as a “critically missing” person.

Shaquan is 5’3” tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater, khaki shorts, and white tennis shoes.

If you’ve seen Shaquan Scott, please call Metropolitan Police at (202) 727-9099.

