MISSING: 15-year-old girl from NW DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Tyvinia Lyons.

Police said she was last seen Thursday, January 25, 2018, in the Unit block of H Street, Northwest.

She was reported missing on January 26, 2018.

Lyons is described as a black female, with medium brown complexion, between 5’3”-5'5" in height, weighing 115 pounds, with burgundy hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing light blue jeans pants, a silver coat, and pink Timberland boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact DC police's Youth and Family Services Division at 202-727-9099 or via text at 50411.

© 2018 WUSA-TV