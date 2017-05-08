WUSA
Close
Live Video WATCH LIVE: Puppy Cam
Weather Alert 35 weather alerts
Close

MISSING: 15-year-old girl from NE DC, Keyara Edwards

WUSA 5:47 PM. EDT May 08, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Keyara Edwards.

She was last seen in the 3500 block of Jay Street, Northeast on Friday, May 5. She was reported missing two days later.

Keyara is 5’5” tall and weighs 139 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Keyara was last seen wearing khaki pants, a white shirt, and black shoes.

Missing children: How you can help

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Keyara Edwards is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories