MISSING: 15-year-old girl from NE DC, Deyonna Lott

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding Deyonna Lott.

The 15-year-old was last seen on Friday, April 28 in the 5200 block of Clay Street, Northeast. She was reported missing the next day.

Deyonna is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown braided hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, tan pants, and gray/purple tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Deyonna Lott is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

