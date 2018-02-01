MISSING: 15-year-old girl from NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Ciara Glover, who was last seen on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, in the 100 block of Franklin Street, Northeast.

She was was reported missing on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.

Glover is described as a black female, with a dark complexion, 5’4” in height, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, black jeans, and carrying a green book bag.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact DC police's Youth and Family Services Division at 202-727-9099 or via text at 50411.

