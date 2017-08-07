MISSING: 15-year-old, 16-year-old from Loudoun Co.

LEESBURG, VA (WUSA9) - Police need help locating a missing 16-year-old and a missing 15-year-old from Loudoun County, Va.

Erick Amaya-Martinez, 15, and Kristopher Grayson-Arevalo,16, were last seen Sunday night in the Town of Leesburg near Battlefield Parkway and Route 15.

Anyone with any information regarding the possible whereabouts of either of the two teenagers is asked to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.



