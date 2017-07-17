WUSA
MISSING: 14-year-old girl in Northeast D.C.

WUSA 3:19 PM. EDT July 17, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are looking for 14-year-old Janae Johnson. She was last seen in Northeast DC on July 3. She was reported missing on July 11.

Johnson is described as a black female, with a dark brown complexion. She is 5’7”, 190 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and white and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Janae Brittany Johnson is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

 

 

