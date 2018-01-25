MISSING: 14-year-old girl from SE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Habeebah Childs.

Police said she was last seen Wednesday, January 24, 2018, in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast.

She was reported missing on January 25, 2018.

Childs is described as a black female, with dark brown complexion, 5’2” tall, weighing 190 pounds, with dark brown eyes, and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a knee length dark gray coat with fur around the hood.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact DC police's Youth and Family Services Division at 202-727-9099 or via text at 50411.

